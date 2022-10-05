Markets
USD

U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps More Than Expected In September

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment surged by 208,000 jobs in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 185,000 jobs in August.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 132,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"There are signs that people are returning to the labor market. We're in an interim period where we're going to continue to see steady job gains," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "Employer demand remains robust and the supply of workers is improving--for now."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular