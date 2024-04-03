News & Insights

U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps More Than Expected In March

April 03, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the U.S. in the month of March.

ADP said private sector employment jumped by 184,000 jobs in March after climbing by an upwardly revised 155,000 jobs in February.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 148,000 jobs compared to the addition of 140,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The stronger than expected job growth was led by the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 63,000 jobs during the month.

