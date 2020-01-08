U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps More Than Expected In December

(RTTNews) - Reflecting strong job growth across companies of all sizes, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment jumped by more than anticipated in the month of December.

ADP said private sector employment surged up by 202,000 jobs in December after climbing by a substantially upwardly revised 124,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 160,000 jobs compared to the addition of 67,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"As 2019 came to a close, we saw expanded payrolls in December," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "The service providers posted the largest gain since April, driven mainly by professional and business services."

