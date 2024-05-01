U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps More Than Expected In April

(RTTNews) - Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment shot up by 192,000 jobs in April after jumping by an upwardly revised 208,000 jobs in March.

Economists had expected private sector employment to climb by 175,000 jobs compared to the addition of 184,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Hiring was broad-based in April," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "Only the information sector - telecommunications, media, and information technology - showed weakness, posting job losses and the smallest pace of pay gains since August 2021."

