U.S. Private Sector Adds 517,000 Jobs In March

(RTTNews) - Partly reflecting a jump in employment in the leisure and hospitality sector, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing strong private sector job growth in the month of March.

ADP said private sector employment surged up by 517,000 jobs in March after climbing by an upwardly revised 176,000 jobs in February.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 550,000 jobs compared to the addition of 117,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.