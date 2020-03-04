US Markets

U.S. private payrolls increase more than expected in February

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HARRISON MCCLARY

U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in February, pointing to labor market strength before a recent escalation of recession fears ignited by the coronavirus epidemic that prompted an emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in February, pointing to labor market strength before a recent escalation of recession fears ignited by the coronavirus epidemic that prompted an emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls rose by 183,000 jobs last month after rising 209,000 in January, which was revised down from 291,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls rising by 170,000 jobs in February.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular