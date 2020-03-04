U.S. private payrolls increase more than expected in February

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in February, pointing to labor market strength before a recent escalation of recession fears ignited by the coronavirus epidemic that prompted an emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls rose by 183,000 jobs last month after rising 209,000 in January, which was revised down from 291,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls rising by 170,000 jobs in February.

