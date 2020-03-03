U.S. private equity firm to buy Huntsworth for $511 mln

March 3 (Reuters) - British advertising and marketing company Huntsworth HNTS.L has agreed to be bought by U.S.-based private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about 400 million pounds ($511 million), the companies said on Tuesday.

Shareholders of Huntsworth, which owns public relations firm Citigate, will receive 108 pence per share in cash, representing a 50% premium to the stock's Monday closing price.

($1 = 0.7822 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810; outside UK: +91 80 6182 2784;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.