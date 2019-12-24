U.S. prices advance after strong 5-year note auction

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday, pushing yields lower in generally thin trading, bolstered by a strong U.S. five-year note auction in a light market ahead of the holidays.

The Treasury market will be closed on Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.

U.S. yields across most maturities hit session lows following the five-year auction.

The Treasury's $41 billion auction of five-year notes drew strong demand and priced at 1.756%, well below the 1.772% yield at the bid deadline. Tuesday's yield was the highest since July, analysts said.

Bids totaled $102.0 billion for a 2.49 bid-to-cover ratio, consistent with the 2.50 cover last month, but slightly higher than the 2.37 average. Indirect bidders, which includes financial institutions and foreign central banks, accounted for 62.4% of the bids, roughly in line with November's 64.8% and higher than the 59.1% average.

"The auction was surprisingly good and caught the market off guard," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Robust demand for U.S. 5-year notes lifted Treasury prices on a day with scant volume, after trading weaker for most of the New York morning session.

"Maybe some people that were bidding on the auction laid back a little bit," Brien said. "The surprising strength of the auction made people think that they missed the boat, so they're piling back into the market."

In late-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RRdropped to 1.915% from 1.935% on Monday, while those on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 2.343%, down from 2.362% on Monday.

After the auction, U.S. 5-year note yields US5YT=RR fell to 1.734%, compared with Monday's 1.754%.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 1.648% US2YT=RR, from Monday's 1.657%, after earlier hitting a two-week peak of 1.671%.

The yield curve narrowly steepened on Tuesday, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year note yields at 26.50 basis points US2US10=TWEB.

The Treasury will next auction $32 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday.

"Look for a similar move on Thursday for the 7-year before investors start to consider their year-end purchases on Friday and December 30," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

December 24 Tuesday 10:57 AM New York/1557 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.55

1.582

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.57

1.6089

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-245/256

1.6469

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-228/256

1.6628

-0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-234/256

1.7307

-0.023

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-146/256

1.8457

-0.020

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-132/256

1.9154

-0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-176/256

2.3428

-0.019

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.00 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.25 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alex Richardson) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.