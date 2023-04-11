US Markets

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Northern Ireland

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

April 11, 2023 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by Steve Holland for Reuters ->

BELFAST, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's plane landed near Belfast on Tuesday at the start of a three-day visit to Northern Ireland and Ireland as he helps mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries)

