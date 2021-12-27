US Markets

U.S. President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for fiscal year 2022, that authorizes $770 billion in defense spending, the White House said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for the defense bill with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans for the annual legislation setting policy for the Department of Defense.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

