Markets
GOOG

U.S. Prepares To Sue Google Over Digital Ad Market Dominance : Report

January 23, 2023 — 09:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to sue Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the search giant's dominance over the digital advertising market, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

It is expected that the case will be filed in federal court before the end of the week, the report said.

The lawsuit would be the second antitrust suit filed by the Justice Department against Alphabet.

In October 2020, the DOJ accused Google of being a monopolist in the general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising markets. That case is set for trial in the fall.

Google runs an ad-buying service for marketers and an ad-selling one for publishers, as well as a trading exchange where both sides complete transactions in lightning-fast auctions.

Google has argued that the market for online advertising is a crowded and competitive one.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.