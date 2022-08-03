US Markets

U.S. power grid to add 29 GW in new capacity in H2, says EIA

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GEORGE FREY

U.S. developers plan to add 29 gigawatts (GW) of new electric generating capacity in the second half of 2022, with nearly half of it from solar, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, amid soaring power consumption.

Demand for clean energy has been on the rise amid an ongoing global energy crisis, and the United States is expected to use record amounts of power in 2022 due mostly to rising economic and population growth in Sun Belt states like Texas.

The U.S. power grid added 15 GW of new utility-scale generation capacity during the first half of this year, with wind generation accounting for the largest share, 34%, and over 40% of which was located in Texas, the EIA said in a report.

Of the additional 29 GW of capacity planned, 13.6 GW would be comprised of solar and 6 GW, wind generation.

The North American Electric Reliability Corp last month said key entities of the U.S. power grid network were working to improve resilience of the power grid network as climate change drives more extreme weather.

Further, coal-fired power plants will account for 76% of the 15.1 GW of power generation capacity that will be taken offline in 2022, the agency said.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

