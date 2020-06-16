U.S. posts rule allowing U.S. cos to work with Huawei on standards

US Markets

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday posted a new rule that allows U.S. companies to work with China's Huawei to develop standards for 5G and other cutting-edge technologies, despite restrictions on doing business with the telecommunications equipment maker.

Reuters reported on Monday that the rule had been approved and sent to the Federal Register for publication. It is scheduled to be formally published on Thursday. L1N2DS186

