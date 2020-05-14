US Markets
U.S. Postal Service reviewing delivery contracts -WashPost

Contributor
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The U.S. Postal Service has launched a review of package delivery contracts with Amazon, UPS, FedEx and other large shippers, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing six people with knowledge of agency operations.

USPS has sought bids from consulting firms to assess what the agency charges companies to deliver products on their behalf, the Post said. The service, which has been struggling for years, has become a frequent target of U.S. President Donald Trump, who says it charges too little to deliver packages.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

AMZN UPS FDX

