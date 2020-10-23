US Markets

U.S. Postal Service returns 137 mail processing machines to service

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

The U.S. Postal Service told a U.S. judge on Friday it has returned 137 mail processing machines to service since August as it works to deliver millions of ballots.

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service told a U.S. judge on Friday it has returned 137 mail processing machines to service since August as it works to deliver millions of ballots.

U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan had ordered the return of mail sorting machines if removals could impact timely election mail deliveries ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Postal Service said since Aug. 18, 137 mail processing machines have been returned to service and it has not removed any additional machines from service.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular