U.S. Postal Service proposes slowing first-class standards

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Tuesday outlined a proposed 10-year strategic plan that would slow current first-class delivery standards and raise some prices to stem $160 billion in forecasted red ink over the next decade.

The plan would revise existing service standards for first-class mail letters from the current 1- to 3-day service standard to a one-to-five-day service standard. USPS said 61% of current first-class mail volume would stay at its current standard.

