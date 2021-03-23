U.S. Postal Service proposes slowing first-class standards

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Tuesday outlined a proposed 10-year strategic plan that would slow current first-class delivery standards and raise some prices to stem $160 billion in forecasted red ink over the next decade.

The plan would revise existing service standards for first-class mail letters from the current 1- to 3-day service standard to a one-to-five-day service standard. USPS said 61% of current first-class mail volume would stay at its current standard.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.