U.S. Postal Service, NAACP reach settlement on election mail

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and NAACP have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over election mail.

USPS agreed for the 2022 mid-term congressional election to take the same extraordinary measures used to deliver ballots in the November 2020 election. The Postal Service also agreed for elections through 2028 to post guidance documents publicly reflecting its "good faith efforts to prioritize monitoring and timely delivery of Election Mail."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

