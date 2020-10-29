US Markets

U.S. Postal Service has delivered 122 million ballots

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Thursday that it has delivered 122 million blank and completed ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

USPS said the figure is up from 100 million ballots delivered as of last week. USPS said that since Oct. 1 it has been delivering all first-class mail, including ballots, in an average of 2.5 days, while 97.5% of all first-class mail was delivered with 5 days.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

