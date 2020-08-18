U.S. Postal Service chief to testify before Senate panel on Friday -Washington Post

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy will testify before a U.S. Senate panel on Friday amid growing outcry over service cuts at the nation's postal mail agency, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Dejoy, a large donor and Trump ally, will testify before the Republican-led Senate Homeland and Governmental Affairs Committee, according to the Post. He is scheduled to testify on Monday before the Democratic-led House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

