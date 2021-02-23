US Markets
OSK

U.S. Postal Service awards contract to Oshkosh Defense to build delivery vehicles

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published

The U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday it would award a multi-billion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of postal delivery vehicles.

Under the contract’s initial $482 million investment, Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp OSK.N, will finalize the production design and assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of the vehicles over 10 years.

