U.S. Postal Service awards contract to Oshkosh Defense to build delivery vehicles
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday it would award a multi-billion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of postal delivery vehicles.
Under the contract’s initial $482 million investment, Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp OSK.N, will finalize the production design and assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of the vehicles over 10 years.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
