U.S. Postal chief defends Oshkosh delivery contract decision

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended the decision to award a contract to Oshkosh Corp OSK.N that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O to build an all-electric fleet.

DeJoy said in a Reuters interview Tuesday he was briefed after the decision had been made. "(USPS) thoroughly vetted and evaluated the decision," DeJoy told Reuters in an interview, adding he was "pretty confident" in the decision. Oshkosh plans to build a mix of EVs and gasoline-powered vehicles.

USPS said Tuesday "with the right level of congressional support, we can commit... (to) a fully electric fleet by 2035."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.