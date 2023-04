WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The United States is positioning some U.S. naval assets to assist any Americans seeking to evacuate Sudan, White House spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC in an interview on Monday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.