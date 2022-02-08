Commodities
U.S. pork producer to resume shipments to California after pig-law ruling

Tom Polansek Reuters
Seaboard Foods, the second-biggest U.S. pig producer, said on Tuesday it is preparing to resume shipments of fresh pork to California customers after a state court delayed enforcement of a new law requiring farmers to provide more space for animals raised for food.

In December, Seaboard SEB.A said it would stop selling certain whole pork products into California because of the state's Proposition 12.

