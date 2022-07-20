US Markets

U.S. plans to limit sugar imports from Nicaragua- WSJ

Contributor
Shivani Tanna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

The Biden administration is planning to remove Nicaragua from the list of countries eligible for low-tariff shipments of sugar to the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

July 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is planning to remove Nicaragua from the list of countries eligible for low-tariff shipments of sugar to the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The move came as Washington is stepping up pressure on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular