U.S. plans to lift China's currency manipulator designation- Bloomberg

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The United States is planning to lift its designation of China as a currency manipulator, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, as leaders of the two economies are set to sign a phase one trade deal this week.

The U.S. Treasury Department will take the step in a semi-annual report that will release soon, according to Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

