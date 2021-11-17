U.S. plans to invest billions in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine

Adds administration official confirmation

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United States is planning to invest billions of dollars in expanding COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to make available an additional one billion doses per year, a Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

The announcement to be made Wednesday comes as the administration of President Joe Biden faces pressure from activists to increase the vaccine supply to poorer countries.

The investment in vaccine production is part of a private-public partnership to address vaccine needs at home and around the world and also to prepare for future pandemics, Dr. David Kessler, who oversees vaccine distribution, and Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, told the New York Times, which first reported the plan.

The plan is estimated to cost several billion dollars and will be paid for with funds from the American Rescue Plan Biden signed into law in March, Kessler told the newspaper.

The administration official told Reuters the government was preparing to offer makers of the mRNA vaccines substantial help to expand infrastructure and capacity, including facilities, equipment, staff, or training.

"In the short term, this would make a significant amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses available at cost for global use, and in the long term, it would help establish sustained domestic manufacturing capacity to rapidly produce vaccines for future threats," the official said.

Kessler told the Times the goal was to ensure expanded capacity in future.

"The goal, in the case of a future pandemic, a future virus, is to have vaccine capability within six to nine months of identification of that pandemic pathogen, and to have enough vaccines for all Americans," he said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.