U.S. plans to impose sanctions on China's Hikvision - FT

May 4 (Reuters) - The United States is moving towards imposing sanctions on Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision 002415.SZ, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The White House and Hikvision did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

