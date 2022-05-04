US Markets

U.S. plans to impose sanctions on China's Hikvision - FT

Sneha Bhowmik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

The United States is moving towards imposing sanctions on Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The White House and Hikvision did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

