U.S. plans to ease some Venezuela sanctions to allow Chevron to pump oil - WSJ

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The United States is preparing to ease some sanctions on Venezuela to allow Chevron Corp CVX.N to resume pumping oil there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the proposal.

In exchange for the sanctions relief, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would resume talks with the country's opposition to discuss conditions needed to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024, according to the proposals cited by the newspaper.

