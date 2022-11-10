Commodities

U.S. plans to announce broadband infrastructure funding plans by June 30

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

November 10, 2022 — 09:02 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said Wednesday it plans to announce by June 30 how it intends to allocate more than $42 billion in broadband infrastructure grants to states and territories.

The distribution formula from the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration agency is contingent on ensuring accurate maps of U.S. locations without access to high-speed broadband internet. The Federal Communications Commission separately said it will unveil a pre-production draft of new broadband maps on Thursday to improve provider data by incorporating challenges.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.