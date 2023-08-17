News & Insights

U.S. plans new tariffs on food-can metal from China, Germany and Canada - WSJ

August 17, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. is planning to announce new tariffs on can-making metal imported from China, Germany and Canada, a move that food companies say could lead to higher prices for some canned foods, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Chinese products would be subject to the highest tariffs - a levy of 122.52% of their import value, while tariffs of 7.02% will be levied for German companies including Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein and 5.29% for Canadian companies such as ArcelorMittal Dofasco, the report said.

