U.S. plans 200% tariff on Russian aluminum - Bloomberg News

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The United States is preparing to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, as Washington looks to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. is also targeting the Russian metal as Moscow has been dumping aluminum on the U.S. market and harming American companies, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move has been contemplated for months, the report added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru)

