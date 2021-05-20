U.S. PJM power grid expects to have enough supply for summer demand

May 20 (Reuters) - PJM Interconnection, the biggest U.S. electric grid operator, said Thursday it expects to have enough power supplies to meet the needs of the 65 million customers it serves during what is forecast to be a relatively hot summer.

PJM operates the grid in all or parts of 13 Midwest and mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia from Illinois to New Jersey and as far south as North Carolina.

PJM said it has over 185,000 megawatts (MW) of supply available to meet a forecast peak this summer of around 149,000 MW.

PJM said demand peaked around 144,000 MW during the summer of 2020 when coronavirus depressed energy use.

This summer, PJM said it expected higher demand as the pandemic's impact has decreased and the weather is expected to be hotter.

PJM's all-time high was 165,563 MW during the summer of 2006. One megawatt can power about 800 homes.

Unlike Texas, where the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) operates an energy-only market, PJM and many other U.S. grid operators oversee capacity markets that pay suppliers to keep their plants available and ready even if they don't run and fine them if they fail to provide energy when called upon.

ERCOT's energy market pays generators for the power they supply. It does not compensate them to remain available when they do not run.

That energy-only market usually keeps ERCOT's power costs low but in February allowed prices to spike to the grid's $9,000 per megawatt hour cap for days during a brutal freeze that cost consumers billions of dollars.

That freeze left millions in Texas in the dark when wind turbines froze and natural gas-fired power plants had to pay record amounts for whatever reduced amounts of fuel they could access due to frozen gas wells and pipes.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

