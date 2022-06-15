U.S. PJM issues load shedding directives in Ohio's AEP service regions

June 15 (Reuters) - PJM Interconnection, the biggest U.S. electric grid operator, issued additional load shed directives in the American Electric Power (AEP) service territory in Ohio, to address overloads to local transmission facilities.

PJM also declared a Pre-Emergency and Emergency Load Management Reduction Action in the Marion subregion in and around Columbus, Ohio, to "provide additional load relief by using PJM controllable load management programs," the release by PJM said.

The emergency actions are related to a transmission disturbance in the AEP service area in Ohio, that saw multiple 138 kV lines going out of service on Tuesday, the release highlighted.

The region had been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week, although the exact cause of the specific disturbance is unknown.

PJM operates the grid in all or parts of 13 Midwest and mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia from Illinois to New Jersey and as far south as North Carolina.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

