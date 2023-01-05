US Markets

U.S. pipeline regulator investigating 60-barrel leak on Colonial's Line 3 -source

January 05, 2023 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is aware of and monitoring an estimated 60-barrel leak on Colonial Pipeline's [RIC:RIC:COLPI.UL] Line 3 in Virginia, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

Colonial on Wednesday said it had shut its 885,000 barrels-per-day capacity Line 3 in response to a "product release" at its Witt delivery station near Danville, Virginia, for unscheduled maintenance with an expected restart on Saturday.

The company expects repairs will occur by Friday, the source said, adding that the PHMSA's interstate agent, the VA Corporation Commission, was investigating the leak on the pipeline, which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Colonial's hub in Linden, New Jersey, carrying both gasoline and distillates.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.