U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.50, changing hands as low as $97.89 per share. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USPH's low point in its 52 week range is $73.30 per share, with $124.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.08.

