U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.12, changing hands as high as $94.59 per share. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USPH's low point in its 52 week range is $45.13 per share, with $148.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.09.

