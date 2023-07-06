U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Price Target Increased by 5.13% to 127.25

The average one-year price target for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) has been revised to 127.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 121.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 117.16 to a high of 144.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.41% from the latest reported closing price of 117.37 / share.

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Physical Therapy. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USPH is 0.21%, an increase of 15.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 17,169K shares. The put/call ratio of USPH is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,496K shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 22.72% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,044K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 4.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 948K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 14.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 875K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 693K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 548 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 38 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

