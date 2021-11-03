U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.'s (NYSE:USPH) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 9.0% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study U.S. Physical Therapy's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for U.S. Physical Therapy is:

15% = US$64m ÷ US$428m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.15.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

U.S. Physical Therapy's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, U.S. Physical Therapy's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 18%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 11% seen over the past five years by U.S. Physical Therapy.

As a next step, we compared U.S. Physical Therapy's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

NYSE:USPH Past Earnings Growth November 3rd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is USPH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether USPH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is U.S. Physical Therapy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 47% (implying that the company retains 53% of its profits), it seems that U.S. Physical Therapy is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, U.S. Physical Therapy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that U.S. Physical Therapy's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.