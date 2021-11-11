U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USPH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $103.23, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USPH was $103.23, representing a -28.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.67 and a 5.3% increase over the 52 week low of $98.03.

USPH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). USPH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports USPH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.79%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the usph Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to USPH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USPH as a top-10 holding:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 0.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of USPH at 2.49%.

