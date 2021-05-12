U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USPH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $117.5, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USPH was $117.5, representing a -18.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.67 and a 82.74% increase over the 52 week low of $64.30.

USPH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). USPH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49. Zacks Investment Research reports USPH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.47%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USPH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to USPH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USPH as a top-10 holding:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)

Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 27.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of USPH at 2.01%.

