U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USPH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.37% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of USPH was $118.89, representing a -17.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.67 and a 163.44% increase over the 52 week low of $45.13.

USPH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA). USPH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports USPH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -16.22%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USPH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

