U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

There's been a notable change in appetite for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 14% to US$117. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$418m and statutory earnings per share of US$2.48. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on U.S. Physical Therapy after the latest results. NYSE:USPH Earnings and Revenue Growth March 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for U.S. Physical Therapy from four analysts is for revenues of US$471.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$2.52, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$471.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.07 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 5.7% to US$118, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic U.S. Physical Therapy analyst has a price target of US$130 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$110. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting U.S. Physical Therapy is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting U.S. Physical Therapy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.1% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect U.S. Physical Therapy to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple U.S. Physical Therapy analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that U.S. Physical Therapy is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.