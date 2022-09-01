U.S. Physical Therapy Acquires Six-clinic Physical Therapy Practice In West Virginia & Pennsylvania

(RTTNews) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) announced an acquisition of a six-clinic physical therapy practice. The clinics are located in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The company acquired 70% of the equity interests of the physical therapy practice with the practice's founder and owners retaining 30%. The purchase price for the 70% equity interest was approximately $3.5 million.

The business reported more than $2.5 million in annual revenue and has approximately 26,000 patient visits per year.

