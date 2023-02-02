US Markets

U.S., Philippines agree to deepen bilateral co-operation

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

February 02, 2023 — 12:44 am EST

Written by Karen Lema for Reuters ->

MANILA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Philippine Defence Minister Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Thursday a visit by his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin symbolised the Western nation's steadfast commitment to help allies preserve a free Indo-Pacific region.

He told a news conference after a meeting of the two officials that both sides had agreed to deepen bilateral co-operation and support for Philippine defence needs.

