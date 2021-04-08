U.S., Philippine top diplomats express concerns over Chinese militia boats

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, in a phone call on Thursday, expressed their shared concerns about Chinese militia vessels in South China Sea, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

