US Markets
WOOF

U.S. pet retailer Petco valued at over $5 bln after Nasdaq debut

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc rose in their market debut on Thursday, giving the U.S. pet retailer a market capitalization of $5.69 billion.

Adds share price, background

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc WOOF.O rose in their market debut on Thursday, giving the U.S. pet retailer a market capitalization of $5.69 billion.

The company's shares opened at $26, 44.4% above its initial public offering (IPO) price of $18 per share. Petco offered 48 million shares and raised $864 million in its IPO.

Petco's debut comes in a week that could be the biggest week for new listings in over five years, as companies rush to cash in on the strongest market for IPOs in nearly two decades, after a pandemic-driven lull last year.

Founded in 1965, Petco is among the biggest pet retailers in the United States with nearly 1,470 brick-and-mortar pet care centers across the country, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company's owners, CVC Capital Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), were considering a sale of the business last September at a $6 billion valuation, besides a traditional IPO. (https://reut.rs/2KaUuvK)

CVC and CPPIB acquired Petco from TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green and Partners LP for about $4.6 billion in 2016.

Petco has posted a net loss of $24,826 on net sales of about $3.58 million in the 39 weeks ended Oct. 31, the filing showed.

Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOOF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular