Markets
USD

U.S. Personal Income Slumps Much More Than Expected In November

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a steep drop in U.S. personal income in the month of November.

The report said personal income slumped by 1.1 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.6 percent in October.

Economists had expected personal income to dip by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.7 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said personal spending also fell by 0.4 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October.

Personal spending was expected to edge down by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular