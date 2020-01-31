U.S. Personal Income Rises 0.2% In December

(RTTNews) - Personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

The report said personal income rose by 0.2 percent in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in November.

Economists had expected income to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department also said personal sending climbed by 0.3 percent in December following a 0.4 percent increase in November, with the growth matching expectations.

