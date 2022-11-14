U.S. Permian oil production due to rise in Dec to record -EIA

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest U.S. shale oil basin, is due to rise by about 39,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 5.499 million bpd in December, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report on Monday.

U.S. crude oil output is due to rise by about 91,000 bpd to 9.191 million bpd in December, its highest since March 2020, the EIA projected.

In the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana, the EIA forecast oil output will rise 19,000 bpd to 1.201 million bpd in December, the most since November 2020.

In the Eagle Ford in South Texas, output will rise 14,000 bpd to 1.237 million bpd in December, its highest since April 2020.

