U.S. Pentagon mulls ending JEDI cloud project amid Amazon court battle - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. Pentagon officials are mulling ending its JEDI cloud-computing project, caught up in litigation from Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

U.S. Pentagon officials are mulling ending its JEDI cloud-computing project, caught up in litigation from Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Amazon, which was seen as a front-runner to win the $10 billion JEDI project that went to Microsoft Corp MSFT.O in 2019, has argued the contract process reflected undue influence from former President Donald Trump.

Amazon and Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge last month refused to dismiss Amazon's claims alleging the Trump administration interfered in the Pentagon's award.

Last year, the U.S. Defense Department completed a comprehensive re-evaluation of its contract proposals and determined that Microsoft's submission still represented the best value for the government.

